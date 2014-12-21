In The Deep Ocean, Ghostfish Breaks Records

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Something is haunting the furthest depths of the ocean. And this isn't some Hollywood blockbuster we're describing. Researchers say they've discovered a ghostly new fish living in the deepest part of the sea - the Mariana Trench. More than five miles down, the bazaar-looking species captured on video has broken the record for bottom dwellers. The creature has wide, see-through fins, stringy tentacles and a long tail that lets it glide across the ocean floor. To withstand the tremendous pressure down there, scientists say the fish likely has a super dose of a chemical that keeps its proteins from getting squashed. Experts think it's a type of snail fish known for thriving at crushing depths. But they aren't certain. So for now, the so-called Ghostfish remains a mystery. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.