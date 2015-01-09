What Did It Take To Find The Giant Squid?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode In Search Of

About Edith Widder's TED Talk

Humans have been looking for the giant squid for decades. Oceanographer Edith Widder shares how innovative technology helped her capture the squid on video for the first time.

"The one thing I've learned exploring the deep is that you just can't even begin to imagine some of the bizarre creatures that are down there. "

About Edith Widder

A specialist in bioluminescence, Edith Widder helps design new submersible instruments and equipment to study bioluminescence and enable unobtrusive observation of the deep sea. Her innovative tools for exploration have produced footage of rare bioluminescent displays, including the first video ever recorded of a giant squid.

In 2005 she founded the Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA), which is dedicated to protecting aquatic ecosystems and the species they sustain. She was awarded a MacArthur "genius grant" in 2006.

