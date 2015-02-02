It's Time To Get Bored — And Brilliant

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Finally, in All Tech today, a reminder - today is the official start of the Bored and Brilliant challenge. We wanted to see what would happen if we gave ourselves more mental downtime or time to be bored. In other words, when we're in an elevator, on the train, waiting for a cab, whenever we're tempted to reach for that smartphone just to kill time, what if we didn't? We're doing this along with our friends at the New Tech City podcast from WNYC. There are apps to download and track your progress. And you can find details and links to sign up at npr.org/alltech. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.