What Makes The Human Brain Unique?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeThe Unknown Brain

About Suzana Herculano-Houzel's TED Talk

Neuroscientist Suzana Herculano-Houzel turns brains into soup so she can meticulously count the neurons and determine why human brains are unique.

About Suzana Herculano-Houzel

Suzana Herculano-Houzel, a neuroscientist at the Instituto de Ciências Biomédicas in Rio de Janeiro, discovered new way to dissect the brain. Her research debunked previously held beliefs about neuroactivity and garnered several awards. Her findings led to six internationally published books. She regularly writes about neuroscience for the Folha de São Paulo and contributes to the TV series Neurológica.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.