Should We Be Wary of Algorithms?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSolve For X

About Kevin Slavin's TED Talk

Netflix, Uber, and the stock market are governed by algorithms. Entrepreneur and artist Kevin Slavin shows how these formulas can reshape finance, culture, and physical environments, with potentially harmful consequences.

About Kevin Slavin

Kevin Slavin is an assistant professor at MIT's Media Lab and has co-founded a number of technology companies, including Area/Code, which uses location-aware technology in real-world gaming. His digital art work has been exhibited in Frankfurt's Museum of Modern Art and the Design Museum of London.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.