What Can Bonobos Teach Us About Play?

Published March 27, 2015 at 7:52 AM CDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Press Play

Primatologist Isabel Behncke Izquierdo explains how bonobos learn by constantly playing. She says play isn't frivolous; it appears to be a critical way to solve problems and avoid conflict.

Isabel Behncke Izquierdo studies the social behavior of primates in Congo, exploring how the play of adult bonobos can offer insights into human laughter, creativity and our capacity for wonder and exploration.

