Health & Science

What Does It Take To Feel Secure?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 17, 2015 at 8:13 AM CDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeMaslow's Human Needs

About Bruce Schneier's TED Talk

Computer security expert Bruce Schneier says there's a big difference between feeling secure and actually being secure. He explains why we worry about unlikely dangers while ignoring more probable risks.

About Bruce Schneier

Bruce Schneier is a computer security technologist. He's the author of Applied Cryptography, Secrets and Lies, and Beyond Fear. His most recent book is Data And Goliath: The Hidden Battles To Capture Your Data and Control Your World.

