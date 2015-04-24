Why Are Social Causes Easy To Launch But Hard To Win?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeGetting Organized

About Zeynep Tufekci's TED Talk

These days, all it takes to start a protest is a cell phone, says professor Zeynep Tufekci. But does the ease of social media impede social movements from making big gains?

"Today's protests have become a bit like climbing Mt. Everest with the help of 60 Sherpas, and the Internet is our Sherpa."

About Zeynep Tufekci

Zeynep Tufekci is an assistant professor at the School of Information and Library Science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a faculty associate at Harvard's Berkman Center. Tufekci studies how people use social media to organize social movements. Tufekci is regular contributor to The New York Times' Opinion Blog.

