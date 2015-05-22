How Could Technology Change The Way We Evolve?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Fountain Of Youth

Medical ethicist Harvey Fineberg says "neo-evolution" is on the horizon. When it becomes easier to eliminate disease through gene therapy, will we change the trajectory of evolution?

Harvey Fineberg is President of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the former president of the Institute of Medicine. He served for 13 years as Dean of the Harvard School of Public Health. He has devoted most of his academic career to the fields of health policy and medical decision-making. His past research has focused on policy development, assessment of medical technology, evaluation and use of vaccines, and dissemination of medical innovations.

Correction

May 17, 2018



The audio version of this story incorrectly identified Harvey Fineberg as the former dean of the Harvard Medical School. Fineberg is the former dean of the Harvard School of Public Health.

