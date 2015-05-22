How Do You Make An Elderly Worm Feel Young Again?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Fountain Of Youth

About Cynthia Kenyon's TED Talk

What controls aging? Biochemist Cynthia Kenyon has found a genetic mutation that can more than double the lifespan of a tiny worm, which points to how we might one day significantly extend human life.

About Cynthia Kenyon

Cynthia Kenyon specializes in biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California at San Francisco. She is particularly interested in the influence of genetics on age-related diseases. Kenyon believes that science could pinpoint the molecules responsible for the onset of age-related diseases in humans, and prevent them. She is also the co-founder of a drug-development company called Elixir Pharmaceuticals.

