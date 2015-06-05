© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

What Does Space Sound Like?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 5, 2015 at 7:46 AM CDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Act Of Listening

About Honor Harger's TED Talk

Sound artist Honor Harger spent the last few years listening to the stars and recording some of the sounds of space.

About Honor Harger

Honor Harger is a New Zealand-born artist who has a particular interest in artistic uses of technologies. Her artistic practice is produced under the name r a d i o q u a l i a, together with collaborator Adam Hyde. One of their main projects was Radio Astronomy , a radio station broadcasting sounds from space. She is currently executive director of the ArtScience Museum in Singapore.

