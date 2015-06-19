Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episodeShifting Time

About Sean Carroll's TED Talk

Cosmologist Sean Carroll tackles a deceptively simple question: Why does time exist at all? The potential answers point to a surprising view of the nature of the universe, and our place in it.

About Sean Carroll

Sean Carroll is a theoretical physicist at California Institute of Technology, where he researches theoretical aspects of cosmology, field theory and gravitation. Carroll's book on cosmology and time, From Eternity to Here: The Quest for the Ultimate Theory of Time, was published in 2010. He keeps a regular blog at Cosmic Variance.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.