© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Now At The Top Of Japan's Mount Fuji: Free Wi-Fi

Published July 10, 2015 at 5:10 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Japan's best-known site is the graceful, snowcapped Mount Fuji. It's hugely popular with hikers - Japanese and foreigners - who can reach the top in just a couple of hours. Take in the beauty, breathe in the sparkling air, and, as of today, share it immediately. The pristine Mount Fuji is getting free Wi-Fi, opening the way for Instagram and Snapchat, or getting on Wikipedia and finding out more about Mount Fuji. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Health & Science