Now At The Top Of Japan's Mount Fuji: Free Wi-Fi

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Japan's best-known site is the graceful, snowcapped Mount Fuji. It's hugely popular with hikers - Japanese and foreigners - who can reach the top in just a couple of hours. Take in the beauty, breathe in the sparkling air, and, as of today, share it immediately. The pristine Mount Fuji is getting free Wi-Fi, opening the way for Instagram and Snapchat, or getting on Wikipedia and finding out more about Mount Fuji. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.