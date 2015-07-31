Is Our Narrow Focus On Cancer Doing More Harm Than Good?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeFighting Cancer

About David Agus' TED Talk

Dr. David Agus believes that current research is too narrowly focused on the specifics of cancer. Instead, he thinks broader, more interdisciplinary methods are needed to control and treat cancer.

Read the study mentioned in Dr. Agus' interview in the New England Journal of Medicine.

About David Agus

Dr. David B. Agus is a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and Viterbi School of Engineering, where he leads USC's Westside Cancer Center and Center for Applied Molecular Medicine. Dr. Agus also co-founded two personalized medicine companies: Navigenics and Applied Proteomics. He is the author of The End of Illness andA Short Guide to a Long Life.

