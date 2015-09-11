How Are Screens Changing The Face Of War?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part I.

About P.W. Singer's TED Talk

Today airstrikes involve generals dictating - and soldiers carrying out - orders behind screens. Strategist P.W. Singer describes how screens have complicated the nature of war.

About P.W. Singer

P.W. Singer is considered a leading expert on 21st century security issues. He's a strategist at New America in Washington, D.C. He's also a contributing editor at Popular Science magazine and the founder of NeoLuddite, a technology advisory firm.

Singer is the author of several books, including Wired for Warand The Robotics Revolution and Conflict in the 21st Century, and most recently, the co-author of Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War.

