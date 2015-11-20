Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Adaptation

About Christopher McDougall's TED Talk

Christopher McDougall explores the mysteries of the human instinct to run: How did endurance help early humans survive, and what urges from our ancient ancestors spur us on today?

About Christopher McDougall

Christopher McDougall is a longtime runner — and he brings his reporter's eye for detail to the mysteries of running in his book Born to Run. It examines humanity's instinct to run and it's filled with passion, oddly pertinent digressions and deeply engaging journeys to running "subcults." McDougall writes for Outside, Men's Health, New York and other magazines. His other books include Natural Born Heroes and Girl Trouble.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.