Need For Steed? This Bike Gadget Gallops Like King Arthur

A horse is a horse, of course of course — that is, of course, unless the horse is a bicycle.

For bikers who are more prone to galloping, Trotify is a close-enough substitute. Taking a page from Monty Python's book, the wooden gadget attaches to the front of bike and claps together a coconut so it sounds like a trotting horse. Sort of an upgraded version of the old card-in-the-spokes trick.

The device comes packed flat, so users just pop out the wooden parts and assemble it themselves. Then, as Trotify's ads claim, "it's hot to trot."

Trotify is the invention of , a creative studio that likes its oddball projects. The studio has also made a service to send encoded messages through flower bouquets and a warped pool table that provides a "home turf" advantage.

But this may be putting the cart before the horse. The company's Facebook page announced that all its Trotifies shipped by October 2013, and there's currently no way to buy the device on its website.

In October 2015, the company said it would have international distribution in 2016, but no word on that since. Neither Trotify nor Original Content London returned requests for comment.

Until then, you'll just have to clap your coconuts the old-fashioned way: by hand.

h/t Industry Tap

Gabriel Rosenberg is an NPR digital news intern.

