Can Social Science Help You Quit Smoking For Good?

By NPR Staff,
Jennifer SchmidtShankar VedantamMax NesterakMaggie Penman
Published July 4, 2016 at 11:10 PM CDT
News Assistant Max Nesterak tries to quit smoking using social science research.
In January, our news assistant Max Nesterak made a resolution to quit smoking. We decided to pitch in and help. Shankar gave Max three things to do based on social science research: write a public service announcement, get a support network, and put money budgeted for cigarettes into a savings account. It's been more than six months since you've heard from Max, so this week, we're checking in with him to see how he's doing.

The Hidden Brain Podcast is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Kara McGuirk-Alison, Jennifer Schmidt, Maggie Penman, Max Nesterak and Chris Benderev. To subscribe to our newsletter, clickhere. You can also follow us on Twitter@hiddenbrain,@karamcguirk,@maggiepenmanand@maxnesterak,@cbndrvand listen for Hidden Brain stories every week on your local public radio station.

