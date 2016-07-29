© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

When A Project Fails, Should The Workers Get A Bonus?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published July 29, 2016 at 8:20 AM CDT

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Failure Is An Option

About Astro Teller's TED Talk

Entrepreneur Astro Teller rewards colleagues when their ambitious projects fail. Teller says this helps people take risks so they can achieve their "moonshot" goals, like a balloon-powered internet.

About Astro Teller

Astro Teller oversees X, a "moonshot" factory for building audacious ideas that can solve concrete problems for millions of people through technology.

Teller is on the board of several businesses including AI­-based hedge fund Cerebellum Capital, Inc., and Flux.io, a startup reinventing how buildings are designed and built. He is also the author of two novels.

