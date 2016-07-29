When A Project Fails, Should The Workers Get A Bonus?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Failure Is An Option

About Astro Teller's TED Talk



Entrepreneur Astro Teller rewards colleagues when their ambitious projects fail. Teller says this helps people take risks so they can achieve their "moonshot" goals, like a balloon-powered internet.

About Astro Teller

Astro Teller oversees X, a "moonshot" factory for building audacious ideas that can solve concrete problems for millions of people through technology.

Teller is on the board of several businesses including AI­-based hedge fund Cerebellum Capital, Inc., and Flux.io, a startup reinventing how buildings are designed and built. He is also the author of two novels.

