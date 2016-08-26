What Happens In The Brain Of An Extreme Procrastinator?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Slowing Down

About Tim Urban's TED Talk

Blogger Tim Urban explains his process of extreme procrastination in which his brain wages war between instant gratification and the moment of pure panic just before a deadline.

About Tim Urban

Tim Urban runs the blog Wait But Why, where he uses stick-figure illustrations to explain everything from procrastination to artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.