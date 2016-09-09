Can New Technology Decode The Biggest Data Set Of All?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Big Data Revolution

About Riccardo Sabatini's TED Talk

The human genome is a complex code that contains all the data that makes a person. Scientist Riccardo Sabatini says we have the power to read this code, predicting things like height, eye color, age — all from a vial of blood.

About Riccardo Sabatini

Data scientist Riccardo Sabatini applies numerical methods to everything from material science to the study of food commodities. He's the former director of the EU research project FoodCAST. His most recent research centers on computational genomics.

In addition to his data research, Sabatini is involved in education for entrepreneurs. He is the founder and co-director of the Quantum ESPRESSO Foundation, an adviser on several data-driven startups, and founder of The HUB Trieste.

