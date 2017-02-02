© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Facebook Confronts Role In Providing Entrepreneurs Access To Online World

By Aarti Shahani
Published February 2, 2017 at 3:34 PM CST

For some users, the platform is more important than having a driver's license. They use Facebook to make a living, but they find the rules change often, and the company boots people out without a clear reason or appeals process. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg undertakes his Middle America tour this year, he may have the opportunity to confront the realities of Facebook's economic impact on others.

