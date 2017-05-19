Friday News Roundup - International
Turkey’s president comes to Washington, but it’s his bodyguards who leave a mark. Vladimir Putin says he can prove President Trump did not give secrets to Russia. And it’s a pilgrimage of sorts as Donald Trump prepares to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican.
GUESTS
Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”
Elise Labott, Global affairs correspondent, CNN
Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent, Israeli Public TV and The Forward
Mehmet Toroglu, Turkish reporter, Voice of America
Paulina Villegas, Reporter, Mexico City bureau, The New York Times
