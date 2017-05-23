What's the Consensus on Consent?
A recent paper from the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law on the nonconsensual removal of condoms — called stealthing — has pushed discussions on consent further into the national conversation. Saying yes or no to a sexual advance should be straightforward. How do we clarify the rules on sexual consent?
GUESTS
Alexandra Brodsky, Fellow, National Women’s Law Center; co-founder, Know Your IX
Kristen Houser, Chief Public Affairs Officer, National Sexual Violence Resource Center
Jackson Katz, Co-founder, Mentors in Violence Prevention; president, MVP Strategies; author of “The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How All Men Can Help”
Shelby Chestnut, Director of Community Organizing and Public Advocacy, New York City Anti-Violence Project
