What's the Consensus on Consent?

A recent paper from the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law on the nonconsensual removal of condoms — called stealthing — has pushed discussions on consent further into the national conversation. Saying yes or no to a sexual advance should be straightforward. How do we clarify the rules on sexual consent?

Alexandra Brodsky, Fellow, National Women’s Law Center; co-founder, Know Your IX

Kristen Houser, Chief Public Affairs Officer, National Sexual Violence Resource Center

Jackson Katz, Co-founder, Mentors in Violence Prevention; president, MVP Strategies; author of “The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How All Men Can Help”

Shelby Chestnut, Director of Community Organizing and Public Advocacy, New York City Anti-Violence Project

