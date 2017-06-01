How Restricting Abortion Access Affects Rural America

The Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 by no means settled the controversy over a woman’s right to an abortion. It remains a hot political topic today — and some new voices have emerged in the contemporary debate.

Dr. Willie Parker, an abortion rights advocate — and outspoken Christian — not only provides abortions, he also offers new insight and perspective on access to the procedure. Opponents of his view are heartened by federal legislation that allows states to restrict funding for abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

Meanwhile many women in need of reproductive healthcare, especially in smaller, rural areas, are negatively affected as this issue continues to play out in local courts and governments. In many towns, the only access to care comes from clinics that also offer abortions. As these facilities continue to be shut down, how can women’s healthcare needs be addressed?

GUESTS

Dr. Willie Parker, Abortion provider; author, “Life’s Work: A Moral Argument for Choice”

Marissa Evans, Health and human services reporter, The Texas Tribune

Dr. Christina Francis, Chairman of the Board, American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists

