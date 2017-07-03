© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

You're A Firework (Scientifically Speaking)

By Ryan Kellman,
Adam Cole
Published July 3, 2017 at 5:52 AM CDT

Take a basic firework — a mortar shell shot up into the air during Fourth of July displays. The explosive black powder in that firework contains almost the exact same amount of energy as a simple hot dog.

The firework uses the energy in black powder to fill the sky with light. We use the energy in a hot dog to do everything — move, breathe, think, stay alive.

And here's the surprising thing: the firework and your body use the same basic chemical process to get at that energy. Luckily, as Skunk Bear's latest video explains, our version of this reaction is a bit less explosive.

Want to learn more about fireworks? This Skunk Bear video explains the chemistry behind their bright colors. (Hint: It has something to do with everyday table salt.)

You can ask Skunk Bear your science questions here. Subscribe to follow the answers.



