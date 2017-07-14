Friday News Roundup - Domestic
It’s been a week with a high Russian character count. 1A considers “nothing burgers,” an iceberg the size of Delaware and whether Venus Williams can reign supreme again at Wimbledon. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson to talk about the week’s top national news stories.
GUESTS
Stephen Dinan, Political editor, The Washington Times
Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter
Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision
