Health & Science

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 14, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
Donald Trump, Jr., son of US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017.
It’s been a week with a high Russian character count. 1A considers “nothing burgers,” an iceberg the size of Delaware and whether Venus Williams can reign supreme again at Wimbledon. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson to talk about the week’s top national news stories.

GUESTS

Stephen Dinan, Political editor, The Washington Times

Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision

Health & Science