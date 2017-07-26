© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

The GOP Tries Again On Health Care

Published July 26, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
A U.S. Capitol Police officer asks protesters to leave on July 17.
The Republican healthcare plan is back. The Senate GOP has passed a procedural vote to move forward on debating legislation designed to repeal and replace Obamacare. But as Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee put it, what happens next is “wild west” territory.

GUESTS

Julie Rovner, Senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News; author of “Health Care Policy and Politics A-Z”

Health & Science