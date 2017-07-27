© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Is It Time To Sack Football As We Know It?

WAMU 88.5
Published July 27, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
T.J. Ward #43 of the Denver Broncos tackles on T.Y Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
We’re learning more about the risks that come with playing football. A new study of 111 brains of former NFL players revealed that 110 of them had a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

A year ago, the league revised its protocol on concussions — an issue that plagues players at every level of the game. But with more connections being made between football and brain injuries, is it time to have a serious conversation about re-inventing a beloved sport that many Americans don’t want to change?

GUESTS

Gregg Easterbrook, Contributing editor, The Atlantic; author, “The Game’s Not Over”; columnist, The Weekly Standard. @EasterbrookG

Patrick Hruby, Former contributing editor, VICE Sports. @patrick_hruby

Cyndy Feasel, Author, After the Cheering Stops: An NFL Wife’s Story of Concussions, Loss, and the Faith that Saw Her Through. @CyndyFeasel

Dr. Bennet Omalu, Physician and forensic pathologist; author of Truth Doesn’t Have A Side. @bennetomalu9168

