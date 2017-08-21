People Travel Across The Country To Get A Glimpse Of The Solar Eclipse

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Americans gathered in cities, towns and remote campsites across the country today to witness the Great American Eclipse, among them many NPR listeners, including a few who kept a sort of audio diary of the moment of totality, the moment the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

AMANDA BENTLEY BRYMER: Greetings from Cottontown, Tenn. My name is Amanda Bentley Brymer (ph), and right now I am staring up at this sliver of sun. I can really sense the difference. It's not like a cloud passing over.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Wow, it's gone from dusk...

BRYMER: (Laughter).

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: ...To night. Holy Moses.

BRYMER: (Laughter) Oh, my gosh.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Oh, my God.

BRYMER: I am shaking. You know, the whole reason we're here was just to press reset. This moment - I thought it would feel longer. And now it feels like it's 4 o'clock in the afternoon again.

