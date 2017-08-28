Harvey Hits Hard

A monster storm like Hurricane Harvey hasn’t hit the Gulf Coast in almost a decade. Residents have been told to evacuate or ready themselves for torrential rain, high winds and flash flooding.

The last hurricane that brought major damage to that region was Hurricane Ike, which slammed the coast of Texas — right near Harvey’s predicted point of contact.

We get an update on the storm, and talk with experts about recovery efforts, disaster relief and flood insurance reform proposals.

GUESTS

Ayan Mittra, Editor, The Texas Tribune; was the lead editor on “Hell and High Water,” an investigative reporting project with ProPublica about what could happen if a hurricane hit Texas oil infrastructure

Gail Delaughter, Reporter, KUHF Houston Public Media

Barry Scanlon, Co-founder, DCMC Partners, a crisis management and public safety consulting firm that helps with recovery from crises and disasters; former Senior Advisor at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under President Clinton (1993 – 2001)

Steve Ellis, Vice president, Taxpayers for Common Sense; member of SmarterSafer, a coalition of insurance representatives, environmental organizations and taxpayer groups advocating for reform of the National Flood Insurance Program

