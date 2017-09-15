© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Sam Harris: What Happens When Humans Develop Super Intelligent AI?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 15, 2017 at 8:52 AM CDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeFuture Consequences.

About Sam Harris's TED Talk

Does superhuman artificial intelligence sound like science fiction? Not for Sam Harris. He says it's not a question of if but when — with potentially destructive consequences.

About Sam Harris

Sam Harris is a writer, neuroscientist, philosopher, and host of the podcast, Waking Up With Sam Harris.

He has written five New York Times best-sellers, and his writings cover a range of topics from neuroscience and religion to violence and human reasoning.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Health & Science
NPR/TED Staff