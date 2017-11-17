© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Myriam Sidibe: Would Fewer Children Die of Disease If They Just Washed Their Hands?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 17, 2017 at 8:19 AM CST

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSimple Solutions

About Myriam Sidibe's TED Talk

Washing your hands with soap stops the spread of many lethal diseases. Yet most people don't wash their hands, even after using the bathroom. Dr. Myriam Sidibe wants to reverse this disturbing trend.

About Myriam Sidibe

Myriam Sidibe spent many years researching handwashing with soap while she got her PhD in public health. Now, Sidibe is Lifebuoy's Global Social Mission Director.

Previously, as the Hygiene and Nutrition Social Mission Director for Unilever Africa, Sidibe was one of the driving forces behind the creation of Global Handwashing Day.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Health & Science
NPR/TED Staff