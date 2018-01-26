Joy Buolamwini: How Does Facial Recognition Software See Skin Color?

Part 2of the TED Radio Hour episode Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Joy Buolamwini's TED Talk

Facial analysis technology is often unable to recognize dark skin tones. Joy Buolamwini says this bias can lead to detrimental results — and she urges her colleagues to create more inclusive code.

About Joy Buolamwini

As a "poet of code", computer scientist Joy Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League to fight inequality in computation.

Her graduate research at the MIT Media Lab focuses on algorithmic and coded bias in Machine Learning.

Buolamwini is a Fulbright Fellow, an Astronaut Scholar, a Rhodes Scholar, and a Google Anita Borg Scholar.

