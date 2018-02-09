Allan Adams: Can Gravitational Waves Tell Us How The Universe Began?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodePeering Deeper Into Space.

In 2015, scientists first detected gravitational waves - ripples in space caused by massive disturbances. Allan Adams says this discovery helps answer some of our biggest questions about the universe.

Allan Adams is a theoretical physicist and professor at MIT. He currently runs the MIT Future Ocean Lab. Before joining the faculty of the MIT physics department, Adams received degrees in physics from Harvard, Berkeley, and Stanford. His talk on the discovery of gravitational waves was chosen as one of the top 10 TED Talks of 2016.

