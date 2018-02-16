© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

Share Your Medical Bill With Us

By Scott Hensley
Published February 16, 2018 at 3:50 AM CST
Send us your medical bills and share your story with us.

NPR and Kaiser Health News are undertaking a project to investigate and dissect real-life medical bills.

We expect that examining the bills will shed light on the often surprising prices for health care in the U.S.

Along the way, we're hoping to help people learn how to be more active and successful in managing the costs of their care.

Do you have a medical bill or explanation of benefits that you'd like us to see and scrutinize?Submit it and tell us the story behind it in the form belowor here.

We may use it, with your permission, in one of our monthly features.

