© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Was Your Facebook Information Used Or Shared By Cambridge Analytica?

By Laura Roman
Published April 9, 2018 at 10:25 AM CDT
A sign at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California.
A sign at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook is notifying the 87 million users whose information may have been compromised and given to Cambridge Analytica.

NPR's Morning Edition wants to hear from Facebook users who have received such a notification. We would also like to know if you have ever thought about leaving Facebook or if you have deactivated your account for a period of time.

Share your experience with us. We may reach out to you to use your input in an upcoming story.

Your responses and information will not be used or shared outside of NPR and will not be used for publication or on air without your consent.

This callout was closed on Oct. 16, 2018.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & ScienceNPR News
Laura Roman
See stories by Laura Roman