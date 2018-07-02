© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

QUIZ: The Country That Gives The Most Humanitarian Aid Is ...

By Malaka Gharib
Published July 2, 2018 at 1:18 PM CDT
Sudanese dockworkers unload bags of grain from a U.S. ship at Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
Sudanese dockworkers unload bags of grain from a U.S. ship at Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

A new report looks at the state of humanitarian aid.

The world was generous, says the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2018. A record amount of funds went to crises that range from the ongoing Syrian civil war to the drought in the Horn of Africa.

Do you know how much the world spent on emergency relief? Which countries gave the most money? And which countries received the most?

Take this quiz to test your knowledge.

The report is from a London- and Nairobi-based nonprofit organization called and uses data from the OECD and .

A note on the quiz answers: To learn more about the two new countries added to the list of top 10 aid recipients, go here. To learn more about private giving to humanitarian aid, go here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Health & Science
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
See stories by Malaka Gharib