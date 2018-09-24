© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

Did Your Doctor Prescribe Bed Rest When You Were Pregnant? We Want To Hear From You

By Alison Kodjak
Published September 24, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT
NPR is looking at when and why obstetricians and gynecologists put their patients on bed rest. If you've been pregnant in the past year and advised to stay on bed rest, we would like to hear from you.

Updated on Oct. 21, 2019

A reporter may reach out to you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

This form was closed on Sept. 30, 2018.

Alison Kodjak
Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak is a health policy correspondent on NPR's Science Desk.
