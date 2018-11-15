© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

Bringing Up Baby

By Shankar Vedantam,
Parth ShahRhaina CohenTara Boyle
Published November 15, 2018 at 4:10 PM CST
Moms, babies and music - promo version (16x9).

Bababababa, dadadadada, ahgagaga. Got that?

Babies are speaking to us all the time, but most of us have no clue what they're saying. To us non-babies, it all sounds like charming, mysterious, gobbledegook. To researchers, though, babbling is knowable, predictable, and best of all, teachable. This week, we'll find out how to decipher the vocabulary, and the behavior, of the newest members of the human family.

In the second half of the show, we'll look at the relationship between children and the adults who care for them. Alison Gopnik, a psychology and philosophy professor at the University of California, Berkeley, says parents—especially middle-class parents—view their children as entities they can mold into a specific image.

"The idea is that if you just do the right things, get the right skills, read the right books, you're going to be able to shape your child into a particular kind of adult," she says.

But, she says, this view doesn't align with the research on children's development. In her latest book, The Gardener and the Carpenter,Alison lays out an alternative way to think about the relationship between parents and children.

Additional reading (and viewing):

There are a wealth of interesting videos on the language and behavior of babies and toddlers. We recommend:

  • This demonstration of Laura Cirelli's experiment with music and synchrony in babies.

  • This video of a little girl named Katrina during a dinnertime meltdown. In a 2011 study, Researchers Mike Potegal and James Green found that tantrums involve two predictable emotions: anger, followed by distress.

  • And check out this video of a baby demonstrating repeated syllables known as "canonical babbling."

    • This episode was produced by Parth Shah and Rhaina Cohen and was edited by Tara Boyle. Our team includes Jenny Schmidt, Thomas Lu and Laura Kwerel. Our intern is Camila Vargas-Restrepo. Follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain, and listen for our stories each week on your local public radio station.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Shankar Vedantam
    Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain.
    Parth Shah
    Parth Shah is an associate producer at Hidden Brain.
    Rhaina Cohen
    Rhaina Cohen is an associate producer for the social science show Hidden Brain.
    Tara Boyle
    Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain.
