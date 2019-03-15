Google Employee Is Credited With Calculating Most Accurate Value Of Pi

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Google employee in Japan has made history by calculating the value of the number pi to a new record - 31 trillion digits, just a smidge beyond the 3.14 that begins the sequence. Emma Haruka Iwao told the BBC, there is no end with pi. I'd love to try more digits. And I would love to be able to recite Emma's achievement to you, but saying the 31-trillion-digit number would take roughly 332 years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.