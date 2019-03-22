© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

We Want To Hear From You About Facebook Live

By Aarti Shahani
Published March 22, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT
NPR wants to hear your thoughts on Facebook livestreaming.

With Facebook Live, you can broadcast anything, any time.

A gunman in the recent New Zealand mosque massacre used Facebook Live to broadcast his act of terror. The company reportedly left the video up for about an hour and failed to block it from being uploaded again 300,000 times. And there are other reports of livestreamed acts of violence: a father murdering his infant daughter; a suspected gang rape in Chicago; an Alabama man committing suicide; and two men beating another man to death.

That said, Facebook's streaming feature has also helped elevate issues like police brutality. And it has given people the ability to talk directly with their favorite celebrities and politicians.

Do you think Facebook Live should continue to be available or be shut down?

Please fill out the below form to tell us your thoughts about Facebook Live. An NPR reporter may contact you for an upcoming story.

Aarti Shahani
Aarti Shahani is a correspondent for NPR. Based in Silicon Valley, she covers the biggest companies on earth. She is also an author. Her first book, Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares (out Oct. 1, 2019), is about the extreme ups and downs her family encountered as immigrants in the U.S. Before journalism, Shahani was a community organizer in her native New York City, helping prisoners and families facing deportation. Even if it looks like she keeps changing careers, she's always doing the same thing: telling stories that matter.
