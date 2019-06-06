Higher, Better, Stronger, Faster — Brain Science Is Trying To Get There

Don't see the video? Click here.

The tried and true way to improve at sports, or music or anything, really, is practice. What if we could master skills a lot faster — with less practice — simply by wearing a brain-boosting headset? I tried the technology behind this claim to improve my vertical jump. In Future You Episode 3, check out the technology and whether my vertical jump got higher — and hear from an Olympic athlete who has tried it as well as the founder of Halo Neuroscience, a company that makes brain-boosting headsets.

If we can boost our brains to learn in less time, could we keep our brains younger, for longer? Where could we apply this brain hack to get an edge? Should we consider it performance enhancement, like drugs? We'll explore these questions in this latest episode.

