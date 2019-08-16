Barbara King: Do Animals Grieve?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hourepisode Anthropomorphic.

About Barbara King's TED Talk

In 2018, an orca made headlines when she carried her dead calf on her back for weeks. Barbara King says this was a display of animal grief and explains how this changes our relationship with animals.

About Barbara King

Barbara King is an emerita professor of anthropology at the College of William and Mary and a freelance writer.

She is a biological anthropologist and her primary focus is how the science of animal thinking and feeling can be used to understand and advocate for wild, companion, and farmed animals.

She is the author of several books including How Animals Grieve and Personalities On The Plate: The Lives And Minds Of Animals We Eat.

Her work has appeared in Scientific American, NPR's Cosmos and Culture blog, Aeon, and Undark.

