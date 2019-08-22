How Dr. Kenneth Davis Turned the Mount Sinai Health System Around

Dr. Kenneth Davis is the president and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Many credit him with its financial turnaround, setting the system on a new path to success.

Davis elaborated on the challenges he faced as the new head of the system in an interview with Advisory Board:

Within about a month of becoming CEO, I also replaced almost everybody on the management team. And the new team had the right values—people who were transparent, who saw problems as an opportunity, and who trusted each other—and we started to see a turnaround, and that changed the morale. Then the board came online and raised a lot of money for us, and we were able to recruit, recruit, recruit, and we have surpassed our wildest expectations.

The CEO is also a neurobiologist and an expert in the field of brain diseases – his research led the FDA to approve four of the first five drugs to treat Alzheimer’s and changed how healthcare professionals understand white matter, cells in the nervous system, and schizophrenia.

Davis is also one of the most cited authors in the field of brain diseases in academia. He is the author or co-author of over 575 scientific articles.

We talked to Davis about his work at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June.

Produced by Paige Osburn.

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.