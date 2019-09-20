Friday News Roundup - Domestic

On a trip to California, President Donald Trump threatened to bring action from the EPA against San Francisco unless it does something about its homelessness problem.

The administration is also saying it plans to revoke the state’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards that exceed federal rules.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski refused answered questions during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee about his testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller.

After accusations that Justice Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath during his confirmation hearing, some Democratic candidates for president called for his impeachment.

Nearly 50,000 General Motors workers walked off the job at more than 50 GM plants over a breakdown in contract negotiations.

All this and more on this week’s edition of the domestic News Roundup.

GUESTS

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico; @anitakumar01

James Antle, Editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; former politics editor, Washington Examiner; senior adviser, Defense Priorities; @jimantle

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Congressional correspondent, The New York Times; @sherylnyt

