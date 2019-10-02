Guns And America: Cable Locks And Suicide

If you buy a gun in the U.S., you’re going to be given a free gun lock. It’s been a federal law since 2005. However, many experts don’t believe the most popular of these locks are effective at restricting access.

And gun access can be a matter of life and death, particularly for children. The average household gun ownership in the 10 states with the highest rates of youth suicide was 52.5 percent.

In the 10 states with the lowest youth suicide rates, the average household gun ownership rate was 20 percent.

We talk to Guns & America’s Adhiti Bandlamudi about new findings from an APM Research Lab/Guns & America/Call To Mind survey on American attitudes regarding gun storage and suicides.

Produced by Morgan Givens.

GUESTS

Adhiti Bandlamudi, Reporter, Guns and America, WUNC; @oddity_adhiti

