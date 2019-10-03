When You Can And Can't Stand Your Ground

A piece of legislation known as the “Castle Doctrine” played a central role in a case decided this week where an off-duty police officer killed a black man in his own apartment.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger believed she was in her own apartment when she shot Botham Jean, 26, dead. She had mistakenly entered his apartment one floor above her own.

The Castle Doctrine is similar to Florida’s “stand your ground” laws. Its original architect says that it was intended to allow a person to protect themselves in their own home, and not that of someone else.

Why are such laws necessary? How pervasive are they today?

Alex Piquero, Professor of criminology, University of Texas at Dallas.; @DrAlexPiquero

