Coronavirus World Map: We've Now Passed The 140 Million Mark For Infections

Updated April 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM ET

This page is updated regularly.

In late January 2020 only a few dozen COVID-19 infections had been identified outside of China. Now the virus has spread to every corner of the globe. More than 140 million infections have been reported worldwide, and the death toll is above 3 million, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has far more COVID cases and deaths than any other country. India and Brazil have the second and third highest tally of cases respectively.

Explore the chart below to find a country-by-country breakdown of new and total cases since January 2020.

Loading...

Loading...

Explore how the number of coronavirus cases have shifted in different parts of the world over time. The first chart compares each continent to each other, while the next charts highlight the number of cases in select countries by region.

Loading...

Loading...

To compare country outbreaks, the chart below graphs trend lines for average new daily cases and deaths against each country's totals to date. This type of visualization highlights a state's daily growth or decline relative to the overall size of its outbreak.

When both new and total case and death counts grow quickly, the curves bend upward. As new cases and deaths slow, the curves level or bend down. In countries like Israel, which is seeing a second wave of case growth after an initial wave in April, the line forms a V-shape, as the initially bent curve spikes upwards again.

Loading...

Click here to see the state-by-state breakdown of cases in the United States.

This story was originally published on March 30, 2020.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.