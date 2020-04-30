Are You Struggling With Mental Health During The Pandemic? Tell Us Your Story

NPR would like to hear from you about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your mental health. We are here to listen to your story and hope to use your experience to inform and help others.

How are the stresses and anxieties of your situation affecting your psyche? Are there domestic challenges, or are you living alone? Do you have previous experience with addiction or depression, or are you worried about a loved one who does? What are some of the treatment options you've considered or are tapping right now? Are there new coping mechanisms you've found that are working for you? If you're a therapist, what trends are you seeing among your patients, and how is your practice adapting?

Please consider sharing your experience below.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.